Friday Lottery Jackpot Nearing $1 Billion

Are you feeling lucky? If so, think of purchasing a lottery ticket, because you could strike it big. Friday's drawing is worth almost a billion dollars.

Yes, that's near a "billion" with the letter b. There was no winning lottery ticket sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million.

I think this one will have even people who normally don't participate, saying, "What the heck!", and buying a couple tickets while paying for their gasoline.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night's (10/16) drawing. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

It will be the largest jackpot in the game's history and the second largest in the US lottery jackpot history. The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

I just thought of something. There's one person who's guaranteed to win, and that's the tax man.

I know it's a long shot for me, but just in case, I'm calling a meeting with my whole financial team. That would be my wife, son and me.