Friday is World Sandwich Day at Subway and That Means Free Food
Buy a Subway sandwich and treat a friend - or eat both. Friday, November 3 is World Sandwich Day at Subway.
Stop by any participating Subway, buy one sub and a 30 ounce drink and they'll give you another sub free, plus they'll give a meal to people in need through Feeding America. Feeding America is a nonprofit organization that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million Americans.
Offer valid in restaurants only and free sub is of equal or lesser price.
