If you ask me, the past few days each time you stepped out the front door, it felt like you were taking a polar plunge, thanks a bunch Mother Nature!

With that said, the actual Polar Plunges for Special Olympics start later this month, (February 23) to be exact. One person who is no stranger to the plunge is South Dakota's own Mitchell Olson.

As KSFY TV reports , Olson typically emcees the polar plunge event each year in Vermillion. But this year, he has changed his mind. Olson plans to take the plunge himself if he ends up raising $5,000 from his 5,000 Facebook friends that is.

According to KSFY, 2019 is a special year, because the Special Olympics Polar Plunge will start in Olson's hometown of Vermillion, which is where the games started originally.

Special Olympics will have nine separate plunges planned across South Dakota starting on February 23 in Vermillion. The event will kick off at 3 PM that day in downtown Vermillion.

Other plunges are planned in cities like; Watertown, Mitchell, Brookings, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sioux Falls through April 13th. There will actually be two different plunges in Sioux Falls. One for students in Sioux Falls Schools on Friday, (April 12) and then a city-wide plunge on Saturday, (April 13). The plunges will take place at J & L Harley-Davidson at 2601 West 60th Street North in Sioux Falls.

All of the money raised at the various polar plunges throughout the state will once again go to support Special Olympics South Dakota.

If you would like to support Mitchell Olson's quest to be freezin' for a reason, you can donate here .

Source: KSFY