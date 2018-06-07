Free Tacos From Taco Bell Thanks to the Golden State Warriors

On Wednesday June 13, 2018 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM just stop into any participating Taco Bell locations and get yourself a free Doritos Locos Taco. There's a first come, first serve one taco per customer rule, so no, your friend can't pick yours up. This is the third year in a row that the popular fast food restaurant chain had to hand out millions of dollars worth of free food!