Free Tacos From Taco Bell Thanks to the Golden State Warriors
NBA but are a fan of free food, well you can thank the Golden State Warriors! For the 3rd year in a row,
Taco Bell has run the promotion "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" to coincide with the NBA Finals. Last night was game three between the
Golden State Warriors and the
Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Golden State won the game 110-102. That means we all get a free Doritos Locos Taco!
On Wednesday June 13, 2018 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM just stop into any participating Taco Bell locations and get yourself a free Doritos Locos Taco. There's a first come, first serve one taco per customer rule, so no, your friend can't pick yours up. This is the third year in a row that the popular fast food restaurant chain had to hand out millions of dollars worth of free food!
See also: