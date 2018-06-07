Free Tacos From Taco Bell Thanks to the Golden State Warriors

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA but are a fan of free food, well you can thank the Golden State Warriors! For the 3rd year in a row,
Taco Bell has run the promotion "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" to coincide with the NBA Finals. Last night was game three between the
Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Golden State won the game 110-102. That means we all get a free Doritos Locos Taco!

On Wednesday June 13, 2018 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM just stop into any participating Taco Bell locations and get yourself a free Doritos Locos Taco. There's a first come, first serve one taco per customer rule, so no, your friend can't pick yours up. This is the third year in a row that the popular fast food restaurant chain had to hand out millions of dollars worth of free food!

 

See also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Free Food, Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals, Restaurant, Taco Bell
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top