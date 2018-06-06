Free Storyland Theatre for Kids Around Sioux Falls

One of the great things about summer around Sioux Falls is that the Parks and Recreation Department provides some great family entertainment. This summer the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will celebrate 28 years of Storyland Children’s Theatre.

They are providing eight weeks of quality entertainment for kids of all ages. You can catch the free performances at the McKennan Park band shell located on the north side of 26th Street between 2nd and 4th Avenues. Audiences are also encouraged to meet and greet the actors after each performance.