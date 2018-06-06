Free Storyland Theatre for Kids Around Sioux Falls
One of the great things about summer around Sioux Falls is that the Parks and Recreation Department provides some great family entertainment. This summer the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will celebrate 28 years of Storyland Children’s Theatre.
They are providing eight weeks of quality entertainment for kids of all ages. You can catch the free performances at the McKennan Park band shell located on the north side of 26th Street between 2nd and 4th Avenues. Audiences are also encouraged to meet and greet the actors after each performance.
The Pied Piper
- Tuesday, June 12, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, June 13, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, June 14, at 10:00 AM
Shusha and the Storysnatcher
- Tuesday, June 19, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, June 20, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, June 21, at 10:00 AM
Farmer Frank and the Troublesome Turkeys
- Tuesday, June 26, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, June 27, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, June 28, at 10:00 AM
Rumpelstiltskin
- Wednesday, July 3, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Thursday, July 5, at 10:00 AM
The Little Mermaid and the Prince
- Tuesday, July 10, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, July 11, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, July 12, at 10:00 AM
The Commedia Puss in Boots
- Tuesday, July 17, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, July 18, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, July 19, at 10:00 AM
The Wizard of Oz
- Tuesday, July 24, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, July 25, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, July 26, at 10:00 AM
SuperHero Kids Unite
- Tuesday, July 31, at 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, August 1, at 10:00 AM
- Thursday, August 2, at 10:00 AM
More information go to siouxfalls.org.
See Also: