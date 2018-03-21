Free Sioux Falls Severe Weather Awareness Training

Once again this year Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service will be hosting Severe Weather Awareness Training.

Todd Heitkamp uses his years of training, love of forecasting, and quick wit to make the evening informational and fun!

Quote Todd: "I can guarantee that after attending one of these sessions you will never look at clouds the same way. The intent of the classes are to make are communities safer, by educating the public on the dangers of severe weather. The information you learn will not only benefit you and your community, but your family. Be sure to attend to be entertained and educated!"

Want to learn more about the weather around you? Want to learn how to keep yourself and your family safe during severe weather season? Then make plans to attend the annual Spring weather awareness training!

All National Weather Service training sessions are FREE and open to the public! The Sioux Falls session is o Monday, April 30 from 7 PM - 9 PM at the Washington Pavilion at 301 S Main Ave.

You can also attend Severe Weather Awareness Training Classes throughout the area in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. See a full list of locations at Weather.gov.

2018 South Dakota Severe Weather Awareness Week is observed the week of April 23 - 27. In Minnesota it's April 9 - 13. In Iowa it's March 26 -30. In Nebraska it's March 26 -30.

