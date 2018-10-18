Free Sioux Falls Defrightful Family Fun Event

If you are looking for a safe, family fun Halloween themed event here in Sioux Falls, here is another great opportunity! The Sioux Falls Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department will host a free event called Defrightful Family Fun on Saturday, October 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Kuehn Community Center.

The Halloween-themed event will offer families opportunities to play carnival games, win prizes, and jump around on inflatables. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation encourages participants to wear their costumes to the event for a chance to win a costume contest.

This event is free and no registration required. Kuehn Community Center is located at 2801 South Valley View Road, adjacent to Oscar Howe Elementary School.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Rec department has a full schedule of fun things to do around the city throughout the year. You can see a full list of programs, classes, parks, trails, and special events at Siouxfalls.org.