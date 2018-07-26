Free Pretzels for Aunts and Uncles at Auntie Anne’s!

Did you know that today, (7/26) is National Aunt and Uncle's Day? Well in celebration of the holiday, Auntie Anne's pretzel shops across the country are offering a free pretzel for Aunts and Uncles out there.

All you have to do is bring your favorite aunt-and a coupon-to get a buy one, get one free deal. Well actually that person doesn't necessarily need to be related to you. The BOGO even is going on now til the end of July. To get your coupon, just go to the to the companies website and print it off.

According to Delish.com , the coupon is only valid at participating locations in the Untied States, so you might want to give your local Auntie Anne’s a call before stopping by. The company has more than 1,600 locations nationwide.

The coupon is valid from July 23 through July 30.

