Free Moonlight Movies in Downtown Sioux Falls

Who says there's nothing free to do in Sioux Falls? Summer is a great time to get outside and do a lot of fun family activities. The Outdoor Campus has free activities. The Washington Pavilion offers free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center on the first Friday of every month. You can check out a free performance of Storyland Children's Theater at McKennan Park. You could even take the kids to Downtown Sioux Falls to check out the Sculpture Walk .

You don't have to spend a lot of money in Sioux Falls to make great family memories.

Every summer, Downtown Sioux Falls offers free movies under the stars with Moonlight Movies. You can see a kid-friendly movie every Saturday night for free. Movies are held at Fawick Park on a big outdoor movie screen. The movies begin at dusk. Bring along a blanket or a chair. If you can't enjoy a movie without popcorn, there will be popcorn, candy, soda and water for sale.

Here's a list of Moonlight Movies this summer: