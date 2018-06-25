Free Local Foods Fair at Stockyards Ag Experience

Nothing better than walking out to my garden this time of year and picking fresh produce. In fact this weekend we pulled off our first cucumbers. As the season continues we will supply friends, neighbors and coworkers with our harvest.

And this Wednesday (June 27) here in Sioux Falls you can learn about more food sources of the area. A free Local Foods Fair will be held at Stockyards Ag Experience at 301 E Falls Park Drive starting at 3:00 PM.

This will be a family friendly event that will focus on consumer education and awareness about local foods in the area. Showcasing local foods through food demonstrations, vendor booths, and food trucks serving dishes using local products.

And there will be a variety of local products for sale.

You can learn about local foods and where to get them through educational talks and interactive demonstrations. There will also be kid’s activities and free admission to the Stockyards Ag Experience.

Event Partners include: Northern Plains Sustainable Ag, SD Specialty Producers Association, Southeast Tech – Horticulture Department, Stockyards Ag Experience, Mitchell Tech – Culinary Academy, Dakota Fresh Food Hub, SD Department of Tourism and Dakota Rural Action.

