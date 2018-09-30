Free Leaf and Branch Drop Off Locations Opened in Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls has just opened up two leaf and branch drop-off sites that are free for city residents.

The locations are:

1015 East Chambers Street, west of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Public Works Street Division.

100 North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The drop-off sites will be open through Sunday, November 25, with the exception of being closed Thanksgiving day. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday Noon to 5:00 PM.

There will be no charge for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers. Commercial businesses or larger loads will be redirected to the Sanitary landfill, where there is a fee.

When you're loading your vehicle, branches must be kept separate from leaves. All leaves will need to be removed from any bags at the drop off site. Be sure to tarp your load, to make sure items aren't falling off during transit. Your pumpkins can be dropped off there too after Halloween.

Grass-only loads will need to go directly to the landfill.

All of the leaves and branches will be turned into compost, which will then be available to Sioux Falls city residents, free of charge.