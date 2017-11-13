FREE Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Drive-Thru Donuts and Coffee

The only thing better than a donut is a FREE donut. And right now you can drive through all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores an get a free donut and cup of coffee.

Sioux Falls Hy-Vees are rolling out their brand new 'made from scratch' fried donuts. Made the original way.

You can choose from 25 varieties. You can have your classic flavors or maybe try very unique toppings like fresh fruit, cereal, candy bars, bacon, or Ooey gooey caramel.

The Sioux Falls Hy-Vee's are making their donuts fresh every day and starting this Monday morning you're going to want to drive through your local Hy-Vee and try on for FREE!

Grab a donut and coffee every morning from 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM this week through Friday. Just pull through the grocery pick-up lane at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee to get yours.

