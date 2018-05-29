Before hitting the road for that long summer vacation, one of the first things you should do is get the battery on your vehicle checked out - because batteries don't give you a warning when they're about to go dead. One minute they work, the next they don't.

To help you on your way, AAA is offering free battery tests by skilled technicians this Friday (June 1) from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at its 49th Street and Louise Avenue store as part of its 'Summer Kick-Off Event.'

According to AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl, most drivers are concerned about battery problems in the winter, but South Dakota’s summer heat can actually be tougher on a car’s battery than the bitter cold.

“The typical life of a battery is three years, so if yours is nearing that point in its life, get it checked out." Buschol says, "Long trips, coupled with hot weather, place additional strain on vehicles, so it's imperative to be proactive and prepare."

According to a recent analysis done by AAA, vehicles 10 years and older are twice as likely to breakdown compared to newer vehicles, and four times more likely to have an issue serious enough to require a tow.

Therefore, members and non-members alike are urged to take advantage of AAA’s free battery check. If you have any documents you would like to get rid of before hitting the road, a free shred event will also be held in conjunction with the battery check.

Refreshments and prize drawings will also be offered. Information about the event is available at the AAA website or by calling 605-221-1624.

Source: AAA South Dakota

