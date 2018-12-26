Frankie Says: “Massive Snow Storm Heading For South Dakota!”

Frankie MacDonald is our favorite amateur meteorologist. He is from Nova Scotia and keeps an eye to the sky. When dangerous weather looms, Frankie gets us prepared.

Here is another one of Frankie's trademark videos to warn us that a "Major Winter Storm is on its way for South Dakota on Wednesday and Thursday, December 26 & 27, 2018.

Frankie tells us: "Be Prepared Have your Winter Boots, Winter Jackets, Hats, Gloves, Scarfs and Ski Pants Ready. Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don't Wait until the Last Minute Do it Right Now."

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is saying: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska, central South Dakota, east central South Dakota, south central South Dakota, and

southeast South Dakota.

Wednesday through Thursday a major winter storm will develop. Periods of light to moderate snow as well as light icing will be possible today. Conditions will deteriorate from west to east tonight with the heaviest snowfall west of Interstate 29 with 8 to 16 inches possible from the James Valley west. Northwest winds will increase through the

night into Thursday morning with gusts around 40 mph likely.