Frankie Says: ‘Massive Blizzard Heading For South Dakota!’
Frankie MacDonald is an amateur Meteorologist from Sydney Nova Scotia. Frankie keeps the world up to date on threatening weather with his youtube videos.
The Sioux Falls National Weather Service isn't exactly sure of the tracking for this snow event, but Frankie seems pretty certain a Massive blizzard is heading for South Dakota on Thursday, January 11th.
Quote Frankie:
This massive blizzard is going to bring a lot of snow and winds are going to be very strong. Especially in Sioux Falls South Dakota and rapid city South Dakota. Get your hats, gloves, scarves, and ski pants ready! Buy your cases of Pepsi! Buy your cases of Coke! Don't wait till the last minute to do your shopping! Do it right now! Keep warm! Drink lots of green tea, white tea, red tea! Order your Chinese food! Be prepared!
Thanks, Frankie! We will be!
