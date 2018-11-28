Frankie Says: ‘Major Winter Storm Heading For South Dakota!’

Frankie MacDonald is our favorite amateur meteorologist. He is from Nova Scotia and keeps an eye to the sky. When dangerous weather looms, Frankie is gets us prepared.

In one of Frankie's trademark videos he is warning us that a "Major Winter Storm is on its way for South Dakota on Saturday December 1, 2018 and it will bring 6 to 12 Inches of Snow.

Be Prepared Have your Winter Boots, Winter Jackets, Hats, Gloves, Scarfs and Ski Pants Ready. Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don't Wait until the Last Minute Do it Right Now."

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Special Weather Statement Saying accumulating snowfall is quite possible from late Friday night and into the weekend, especially along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor.

This is the latest forecast from the NWS in Sioux Falls:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 4am. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow. High near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Saturday Night: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 25. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Snow likely before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.