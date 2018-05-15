Frank Quilici, Former Minnesota Twin Has Died

It was announced at the Twins game on Monday night that Frank Quilici had passed. He was 79.

Quilici spent his entire major league baseball career with the Minnesota Twins. According to Jarrid Denney of MLB.com Quilici signed with Minnesota as an amateur free agent prior to the 1961 season. As a second baseman Quilici made his major league debut in 1965 and played over five seasons. In his later years Quilici was part of the coaching staff and managed the Twins. Then it was off to the broadcast booth alongside Herb Carneal.

I was 7 years old when I saw my first big league game at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. And I'll never forget those names: Oliva, Killebrew, Carew, Nettles and Quilici.

On those occasions when baseball recognizes former players Quilici was all smiles walking out onto the field to cheers and applause with current players dawning their caps to pay tribute to one of their own reflecting that is was Frank or someone like him to pave the way.

