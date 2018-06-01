MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins were surging into the eighth inning after erasing Cleveland's eight-run lead, chasing what would have been a club-record comeback.

Ah, but Francisco Lindor still had another at-bat, and that's all the Indians needed to regain control.

Lindor hit two doubles and two home runs, including the tiebreaking drive in the eighth that lifted Cleveland to a 9-8 victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Lindor drove in four runs, Melky Cabrera had two RBIs and Jose Ramirez homered, too, for the Indians, who stretched their winning streak to a season-best six straight games. They survived another wobbly performance by their bullpen, until Cody Allen finished by getting the final four outs for his ninth save in 10 opportunities.

With Michael Brantley hitting between Lindor and Ramirez, the Indians have quite the potent top of their lineup. Lindor and Ramirez combined for 80 hits in May.

Indians starter Shane Bieber, the first player in franchise history to make his major league debut on his birthday, was gifted an 8-0 lead he took into the fifth. Robbie Grossman and Ryan LaMarre had RBI singles for the Twins. Then, Logan Morrison and Eduardo Escobar hit consecutive homers in the sixth to end Bieber's night.

In the seventh, reliever Dan Otero left two runners on with one out. Eddie Rosario hit an RBI single off Jeff Beliveau. Miguel Sano then smashed a three-run home run into the right-field flower box against Zach McAllister to tie it. Sano emerged from a round of hard hand slaps in the dugout to tip his helmet to the crowd.

Tyler Olson (1-1) came in for the last two outs. Then in the next inning, Lindor straightened the Indians out with his one-out drive off Addison Reed (1-4). The star shortstop became the first player in the major leagues since Adrian Beltre for Seattle in 2007 to hit two doubles and two homers in two different games in one season.

