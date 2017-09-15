Four Year Old Not Impressed With Garth Brooks

While Sioux Falls anxiously awaits country music legend Garth Brooks to begin his nine-show stint at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, a local child is completely unimpressed with the singing star.

Maysin-Michael Myers, a 4 year-old Sioux Falls boy, says Brooks is not worth seeing.

"That's stupid!" Myers said.

After being scolded by his mother, Mary-Ann-Alanis Johnson-Myers, for the rude reaction the boy had to hearing "Friends in Low Places" he changed his response to "I don't like it."

The hatred for the two-time Grammy winner stems from a ride to Nana's house.

"We were on our way out to visit my parents in Brookings," Johnson-Myers said. "Maysin-Michael loves Eminem and that's what was in the CD player. We changed it over to Garth's 'Friends in Low Places' and he lost his mind. He started screaming 'Shut it off! Shut it off!' and throwing toys at us."

This was the first time the preschooler had acted out like this.

"Maysin-Michael has never thrown a fit like this, ever!" said Johnson-Myers. "He's always been such a laid back little boy. Nothing ever bothers him. But when he heard that song it just set him off like dynamite. There must be something about Garth's voice that he just inherently cannot bear."

Johnson-Myers said she and her husband are attending Brooks' 7:30 P.M. concert on Saturday September 23. Their son will be with a babysitter.

This is satire. It’s not real, obviously. But it was fun to write. And I'm going to the Saturday night show and can't wait! ~Andy