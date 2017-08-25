Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A start their seasons this weekend and the schedule makers have given all of us four top-five ranked games.

All the action begins on Friday night (August 25) but extends into Saturday (August 26). Friday night features three games, once in each class, between two teams that are ranked in the top five in the South Dakota Prep Football Media Poll of their respected class.

(3) SF O'Gorman @ (5) Aberdeen Central - 8:00 PM (11AAA)

(3) Pierre TF Riggs @ (1) Harrisburg - 7:00 PM (11AA)

(3) Tea Area @ (2) West Central - 7:00 PM (11A)

Another game of note on Friday night features Douglas (5th in AA) vs. Huron (Receiving Votes).

Saturday provides South Dakota high school football fans with a 11AAA championship rematch from last season as (1) Washington travels to (4) Brandon Valley. On the west side of the state, St. Thomas More (5th in 11A) travels to Class AA's Spearfish.

Scores from this weekend can be found on our ESPN 99.1 Scoreboard.

