Selections have been announced for the 2017-18 Class AA Girls All-State Basketball team and four players were picked from the Sioux Falls area.

Four of the six players selected to the first-team are from the Sioux Falls area with the other two players picked between Aberdeen Central and Pierre. O'Gorman, Lincoln, Brandon Valley, and Harrisburg are all represented from around the area.

Only one senior was selected to the first-team this season. Aberdeen Central's Paiton Burckhard was easily picked after averaging about 25 points per game and leading the Golden Eagles to the Class AA championship. She was also the winner of the annual Spirit of Su award, and was named South Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The four players from around Sioux Falls consist of two juniors and two sophomores. Brandon Valley's Danica Kocer (Jr) and Jeniah Ugofsky of Harrisburg (Jr) were both picked for the annual list after leading their teams to a state tournament appearance. Sophomores Morgan Hansen (Lincoln) and Emma Ronsick (O'Gorman) join Kocer and Ugofsky. We are guaranteed to have a couple of more great seasons coming up with these four players.

Sioux Falls Washington's Taylor VanderVelde and Brandon Valley's Trinity Law were named to the second team list by the South Dakota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Class AA Girls All-State Basketball Team

First Team

Paiton Burckhard, Aberdeen Central

Morgan Hansen, SF Lincoln

Emma Ronsick, SF O'Gorman

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre TF Riggs

Second Team

Taylor VanderVelde, SF Washington

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Kyah Watson, RC Stevens

Lexus Eagle Chasing, RC Stevens

Brook Janz, Sturgis

Brian Haenchen of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader has even more information regarding each selection to the Class AA Girls All-State team.

