Four Minnesota Vikings Players Selected for 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings will be sending four players to Orlando this January for the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl game.

Harrison Smith and Anthony Barr will be making their fourth Pro Bowl appearance in their careers. Both Smith and Barr have made the NFL Pro Bowl for four consecutive seasons as well dating back to 2015.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will make his second trip to the Pro Bowl following a season that has seen him catch over 100 passes for over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. Thielen was named to the Pro Bowl roster in 2017.

For the first time in his career, defensive end Danielle Hunter was named to the roster. Hunter currently has 14.5 sacks this season and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a Week 9.

The NFL Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, January 27th in Orlando Florida. If, somehow, the Vikings make the Super Bowl all four players would be replaced with players from another team. There is a chance more players get added as alternates depending on the teams/players that reach the Super Bowl.