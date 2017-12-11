One suspect is in custody and four people are injured after an explosion in a busy New York City commuter hub this morning.

Authorities say that a pipe bomb exploded in a corridor between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the MTA Subway station at 42nd Street near Times Square. The blast is reported to have occurred in the morning hours, just before 7:30 a.m., according to the New York Times .

The New York City Fire Department has confirmed via Twitter that four individuals sustained injuries in the explosion. Their injuries are not considered to be in life-threatening.

CBS News is reporting that the suspect of the attempted terror attack is 27-year-old Bangladesh native Akayed Ullah. He is believed to be inspired by the Islamic State, but at this time authorities do not believe he has any direct connections to ISIS.

Ullah suffered burns to his midsection and hands when the improvised explosive device he built exploded in a passage way near 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues.