Four Finalists Named to Head up the School of Mines

The South Dakota Board of Regents has named four finalists for the presidency at the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

The presidency has been vacant since Heather Wilson resigned in May to become Secretary of the Air Force.

The finalists (who are not being named) are from Johns Hopkins University, Missouri University, the University of Arkansas and Wichita State University.

Next up for the finalists will be to meet individually with the Board of Regents on the Rapid City campus.

The final selection and announcement of the new University President to be made at a later date.

Source: Associated Press

