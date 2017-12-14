Four Affordable Housing Projects Being Launched in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls City Officials announced on Wednesday (December 13) that construction projects will be starting on four affordable housing projects in the city, resulting in 129 new available units available to those who qualify.

The City of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority will be financing the projects.

Majestic Ridge will be located on Sparta Avenue in the Majestic Meadows Addition of southeastern Sioux Falls. Construction will begin in April 2018, and the apartments are scheduled to open in June 2019.

Cleveland Center will be located at 2601 East Eighth Street. Lloyd Companies will develop, own, and manage the property. Construction will begin in spring 2018, and the apartments are scheduled to open in summer 2019.

The Glory House Project will be located on the Glory House campus at 4000 South West Avenue. Construction will begin in spring 2018, and the apartments are scheduled to open in summer 2019.

Sherwood Triplex/Twinhome Project will be located in northeastern Sioux Falls at the intersection of Pearl Street and Sherwood Avenue. Construction will begin in spring 2018, with homes scheduled for sale in the summer of 2018.

“These four projects are excellent examples of the complexity of the affordable housing process and illustrate the need for teamwork among multiple organizations to bring projects like these to fruition. The 129 affordable housing units provided by these projects are a great achievement of these incredible partnerships,” says Les Kinstad, Affordable Housing Manager for the City of Sioux Falls.

