Found Some Nostalgia Overload on YouTube: Captain 11 from July 2, 1986
I was poking around the internet the other night and found this. It's the first about 10 minutes of the Captain 11 show from July 2, 1986. It even has some old commercials, which is something that I love to watch on YouTube. There's also a quick clip from the KELO-TV community calendar reminding everyone to stop by the third annual John Wayne All American Fourth of July Celebration in Winterset, Iowa.
Look for commercials from an array of breakfast cereals; Frosted Flakes, Cheerios and Cocos Crispies and Puff. Also a McDonald's commercial with those kinda frightening Happy Meal puppets and free Play Doh.
As you watch keep an eye out for anyone you may know in the studio audience.
