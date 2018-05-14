Former University of South Dakota star Matt Mooney has decided on Texas Tech for his final year of eligibility.

Mooney decided to transfer as a grad transfer from USD and there were many potential suitors but with the chance to get the minutes he will and the opportunity to showcase his skill set in the Big 12, were main reason why he chose Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are getting a superior offense talent, who has grown leaps and bounds defensively and will be able to set right in and help.

Texas Tech is coming off a great season and a nice run in the NCAA Tournament. Adding Mooney will certainly help immediately and give them even more options in a loaded Big 12.

It's not just some home state bias either, nationally this pick up for Texas Tech is getting noticed as well.