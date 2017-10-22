Former Twins Manager Lands Same Job With Detroit Tigers

Ron Gardenhire has landed a job back in the same division where he experienced a lot of success as the manger of the Minnesota Twins.

The former Twins manager is now the new manager of the Detroit Tigers.

As the Tigers essentially push the reboot button, they are look for Gardenhire to bring some of the magic he brought to the Twins during a similar process.

Gardenhire was the Twins skipper from 2002-2014 and last year served as the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.