Former Turner County Sheriff Appointed to State Position

After serving the people of Turner County as Sheriff for 18 years Byron Nogelmeier is moving on to the state level where he will head a drug and alcohol program. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley recently appointed Nogelmeier to lead the state's sobriety program.

"Sheriff Nogelmeier has served as the Turner County Sheriff for the last 18 years and has dealt firsthand with the 24/7 Sobriety Program since its inception," Jackley said.

The 24/7 Sobriety Program for South Dakota tests offenders daily for drug and alcohol use to ensure compliance with court orders. Participants in the program are subject to breath tests, urine analysis, drug patches, alcohol-detecting bracelets and ignitions interlocks. The program works with almost 70 participating agencies.

Nogelmeier has worked with the program in his county since 2005. He will begin the coordinator position April 1.

Nogelmeier is also involved in the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, the National Sheriffs' Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association.

Source: Associated Press

