Former Tre Lounge Building to Become tre Ministries

When I drive by the old Tre Lounge restaurant building my taste buds remind me of the chislic I miss from their menu. Now, it looks like the old restaurant building will be put to good use for today's youth.

The old Tre Lounge building will now be home to tre Ministries ( and no, we didn't forget to capitalize the "t" - that's the way it's spelled ).

Every town has the same age-old question: what is there for kids to do in this town? tre Ministries aims to give kids and parents an answer with a place for youth and young adults in Sioux Falls.

From the tre Ministries Facebook page:

tre Ministries is committed to creating a purposeful space intended to unlock the potential of our youth and young adults spiritually, physically, socially and academically. tre Ministries is located at 33rd and Minnesota in the old Tre resta urant.

For more on tre Ministries and upcoming events check out the tre Ministries website or their Facebook page.