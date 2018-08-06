SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A former volunteer chief with the Spearfish Fire Department has pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the organization.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that 50-year-old Lloyd Heser Jr. was charged in late June with grand theft. It's punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He's free on $1,500 bond.

Heser is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars over a period of about two years ending last March. The exact amount is still being determined.

