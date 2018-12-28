Former South Dakota TV Broadcaster Found Dead in California

A man who began his TV Broadcasting Career in South Dakota was found unresponsive in a California Hotel room. Chris Burrous, weekend news anchor at Los Angeles TV station KTLA, has died.



According to the police in Glendale, Burrous, 43, was not breathing when firefighters were called to a Days Inn on Thursday. (December 27) Shortly after being transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. Police say the call indicated a possible overdose and detectives are awaiting a coroner's report.

Burrous started at KTLA TV in 2011. Previous to that he was a reporter and anchor at television stations in California and New York City. He began his television career at KEVN-TV in Rapid City.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball said in a statement that Burrous will be remembered as "a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many."

He is survived by his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.