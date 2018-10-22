Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert has found the end zone again in the National Football League playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Britton, South Dakota native hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Sunday's (October 21) game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

At the time, the touchdown gave the defending Super Bowl champs a 17-0 lead, but the Panthers rallied for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 21-17.

On the day, Goedert finished with four catches for 43 yards and that touchdown.

Seven games into his rookie season the former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has 17 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Goedert is averaging 9.2 yards per reception.

The Eagles (3-4) play at Jacksonville, Sunday (October 28).

At South Dakota State, Goedert was a two-time FCS All-American (2016-17). He eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards as a junior and senior and totaled a school-record 92 catches in 2016.