South Dakota State's all-time leading scorer could be back in a NBA uniform for the 201-18 season.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune , Nate Wolters has signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

The deal means Wolters will spend the majority of the upcoming season with Utah's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He can spend up to 45 days with the Jazz during the season.

Wolters, who played in Serbia last season, is a former second round pick of the Washington Wizards in 2013. The Wizards then dealt him to Philadelphia, who then traded him to Milwaukee, all within 48 hours.

He played parts of two seasons with the Bucks before being waived at the beginning of 2015. He then landed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Later that year, Wolters played in the then-D League with Grand Rapids, and later in Turkey.

At South Dakota State, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native led the Jackrabbits to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. He finished his All-American career in 2013 as the all-time leading scorer in SDSU history with 2,363 points.