We're not even halfway done with 2018 and already it's been a memorable year for former University of South Dakota women's basketball star Nicole Seekamp.

In April, her Australian Opals team beat England 99-55 to win the Commonwealth Games championship.

Then, immediately after that game in Cairns, Seekamp was stunned by her boyfriend Cody (who she met at USD), who got down on one knee and proposed right on the court.

(She said 'yes'!)

Now Seekamp has been selected to once again represent her home country, this time at a four-team tournament in China next month (July 11-22).

The event, featuring Australia, Serbia, Argentina, and China, is a tune-up for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which is in September in Spain's Canary Islands. Seekamp is one of eight players from the Commonwealth gold medal team to make the roster for China.

During her college days in Vermillion, Seekamp was the second leading scorer in Coyotes history and won the 2016 Summit League Player of the Year and the 2015 conference tournament MVP honors.

