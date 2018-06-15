Former University of South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler began his pro career with the same kind of performance Coyotes fans had become accustomed to the last two seasons in Vermillion.

Streveler went 15-of-28 for 178 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in his Canadian Football League debut, Thursday (June 14) night for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 33-30 loss at home to Edmonton. He also ran seven times for 30 yards.

Streveler, who signed with Winnipeg as a free agent in the off-season, was the first rookie to start an opening game at quarterback in the CFL since 1994. He was elevated to starter for the season opener when number-one quarterback Matt Nichols went down with a knee injury in practice.

Nichols is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, meaning Streveler should get his second CFL start when the Blue Bombers play at Montreal, Friday, June 22.

Streveler transferred to USD from the University of Minnesota and threw for 6,081 yards and 54 touchdowns, earning the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

