After another successful season overseas, former University of South Dakota standout Nicole Seekamp is returning to the United States to play basketball at the highest level.

During her time playing professionally in Australia last season, Seekamp averaged 12 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game. She helped lead Adelaide to the WNBL Grand Final. Her performance over the last three seasons has not gone unnoticed and the WNBA has now put her on the radar.

Seekamp, who graduated from USD in 2016, has signed with the WNBA's Dallas Wings. She will officially join Dallas' training camp roster in hopes of making the regular season squad. The WNBA season for Dallas officially begins on May 24 against Atlanta.

Seekamp was a monster while playing college basketball at USD. She is second in school history in points, assists, and steals. She was named Summit League Player of the Year and was also a two-time Summit League Tournament MVP. More information about her time at USD and her signing can be found through USD .