It’s abundantly clear that Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. In a salary cap league, former Sioux Falls Skyforce guard DeAndre Liggins helped make the deal possible.

It also appears for the second time in less than three months, Liggins has been part of an instance where he’s part of a transaction to make the numbers line up. Cleveland released Liggins before their playoff run, opting to bring back Dahntay Jones.

According to Dallas SportsDay writer Eddie Sefko , just before the regular season ended the Dallas Mavericks scooped up Liggins which in turn eased the Cavs luxury tax pressure. Liggins got in one game and put up 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in 24 minutes.

After the Paul deal was announced, Houston nabbed Liggins in exchange for cash. Liggins wasn’t the only player that Houston picked up along the way. Mike Prada of SB Nation does a really good job of encapsulating what Houston did before the beginning of free agency including the postulation that Liggins could be immediately waived by the Clippers.

Where does that leave DeAndre? He played in 61 games for the defending NBA Champs with 19 starts. Very likely Liggins will be back in the gym honing his skills for the upcoming season in an NBA training camp.

See Also: