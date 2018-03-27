The University of Minnesota had to find a new head coach after legend Don Lucia and the University parted ways this off season.

They did so by hiring a man who is very familiar with the Gophers.

University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle made the announcement on Tuesday that former Gopher assistant Bob Motzko has been named the new head coach.

From 1999-2001 Motzko served as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Stampede before becoming an assistant at Minnesota and being around for two National Championships with the Gophers.

In 2005, he was hired as the head coach of St. Cloud State where he most recently led them to a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Their regional was played in Sioux Falls, however, St. Cloud lost in the opening game to Air Force.

In addition to his role as a college head coach, Motzko has served as the head coach of the USA Junior Ice Hockey team since 2017.

According to the University of Minnesota, a press conference with Motzko and Gophers AD Mark Coyle will be held on Thursday, March 29 at 1pm and will be broadcast on GopherSports.com.

