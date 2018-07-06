When Team USA gathers in Las Vegas later this summer to begin preparations for the 2019 World Basketball Championships, a former Sioux Falls Skyforce head coach will be on the coaching staff.

Current Miami Heat assistant Dan Craig is one of eight coaches named by Team USA to assist San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich at the men's national team minicamp in Las Vegas.

Craig was the Skyforce head coach during the 2015-16 NBA D League season, leading the Miami Heat affiliate to the championship and picking up coach of the year honors in the process.

After that season, Craig returned to Miami to assist Eric Spoelstera on the Heat staff.

On the Team USA staff, Craig will be joined by Golden State's Mike Brown, Utah's Alex Jensen, Boston's Jay Larranaga, Dallas' Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio's Ime Udoka, Portland's David Vanterpool, Villanova's Jay Wright and Gonzaga's Mark Few.

The 2019 FIBA World Championships are August 31 - September 15 in China.

Steph Curry and LeBron James headline the Team USA roster.

