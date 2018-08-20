According to NFL.com , former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will sign a 1-year contract with the Washington Redskins.

"After putting the four-time All-Pro through a tryout on Monday, the Washington Redskins are set to sign Peterson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation," reported Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

After only two preseason games, the Redskins have been decimated in the backfield. Presumed starter and 2nd round draft pick Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a torn ACL after the first pre-season game. Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall suffered injuries in the second game. And last year's starting running back Chris Thompson is still rehabbing from a broken leg suffered last season. That leaves the team with one-time starter Rob Kelley and free agent Kapri Bibbs.

Peterson spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals after a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints. It still remains to be seen if the 33-year-old running back has anything left in the tank. He averaged only 3.4 yards per carry for the Cardinals, but did have two 130-yard games.

Still, this could be a great opportunity for the one-time star running back. The Redskins running game has been terrible the last few years. The team finished 28th in league rushing in 2017 with a paltry 90.5 yards per game average. Despite being with the team since 2016, Kelley has failed to establish any consistency and has had turnover issues. Thompson, though dynamic and always a threat as a receiver, has had a history of injuries dating back to college. Perine and Marshall remain untested.

So, this might be Peterson's last, best chance to be a star running back in the NFL.