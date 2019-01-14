Former Minnesota Vikings Players One Game Away from Super Bowl

With the AFC/NFC Championship Games approaching, at least one former member of the Minnesota Vikings is guaranteed to make a trip to the Super Bowl.

The conference championship games have been set with the Los Angeles Rams traveling to New Orleans for the NFC Championship, while New England makes a trip to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game. Between the four teams, four former Minnesota Vikings players (and one coach) will have the chance to go to the big dance.

Those four players are dispersed between three of the teams playing next weekend. Two of the four are former first-round draft picks. One was a former sixth-round pick that started for years on the offensive line, while the other one was an undrafted free agent find.

The New Orleans Saints have two former Vikings players on the roster with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and fullback Zach Line. Bridgewater was on the team from 2014-2017, while Line played with the Vikings from 2013-2016. Line has appeared in all 16 regular season games this season for the Saints, while Bridgewater made appearances in five games.

Los Angeles has one former Vikings player on its roster. John Sullivan was drafted in 2008 and spent one year behind Matt Birk before taking the full-time starting role. He played with the Vikings through the 2015 season. He spent 2016 with the Washington Redskins before signing with the Rams in 2017. He started 15 games for the Rams last year and all games this year.

If the New England Patriots advance to the Super Bowl again, another former first-round draft pick of the Vikings will be making the trip to the big game. Cordarrelle Patterson has found a decent home with the Patriots this season. He has 21 receptions for 247 yards and three receiving touchdowns this season. Patterson also rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown, and added a kick return for a touchdown. Patterson played for the Vikings from 2013-2016. He then went to Oakland for one season before joining the Patriots for 2018.

Kansas City isn't necessarily excluded from this list. They are in regards to players that are currently active, but one of the team's coaches is a former coach with the Vikings. Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy was with the Vikings from 2006-2010 as a running back's coach. He helped lead the Vikings to a potent rushing attack with Adrian Peterson during that time.

The NFC Championship Game between the Rams/Saints will start off championship Sunday at 2:05 PM CT. The AFC Championship Game will follow and start around 5:40 PM CT.