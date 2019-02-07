The Alliance of American Football league starts this weekend and a total of 11 former Minnesota Vikings players are scattered across the eight teams.

From players who have started games, to those that were just members of training camp, there are plenty of former Minnesota Vikings that are on the 2019 AAF rosters. Arizona holds the most former players with four total, while five of the eight teams in the league have at least one on the roster.

Fans will have the chance to see former starters like Matt Asiata (RB, 2012-2016) and Charles Johnson (WR, 2014-2016) take the field this season. Among the other highlights includes former linebacker Edmond Robinson, who started for Anthony Barr in a couple of games during the 2015 season, and punter Jeff Locke.

The 2019 AAF season begins on Saturday, February 9 with a doubleheader of games on CBS. Sunday features another doubleheader on NFL Network.

Here is the list of former Vikings players on each AAF roster for this season:

Arizona Hotshots :

Chunky Clements, DT, 2017 (Training camp only)

Edmond Robinson, LB, 2015-2016

Jeff Locke, P, 2013-2016

Will Sutton, DT, 2017 (Training camp only. Former Chicago DT)

Atlanta Legends

Brandon Watts, LB, 2014-2015

Jeff Overbaugh, LS, 2017

Orlando Apollos

Charles Johnson, WR, 2014-2016

Marquis Lucas, OT, 2016-2017 (Practice squad)

Salt Lake Stallions

Matt Asiata, RB, 2012-2016

Nick Truesdell, TE, 2017 (Training camp only)

San Diego Fleet

Kendall James, CB, 2014 (Practice squad)