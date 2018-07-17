Nemanja Bjelica appeared to have agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the former Timberwolves guard has opted to play in Europe instead.

Bjelica appeared in 67 games last year for the Timberwolves averaging just under seven points per game. He was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2010 but spent five seasons in Europe before coming to Minnesota in 2015.

After three seasons with the Timberwolves, it appeared that 'Belly' was on the move to a different team. Philadelphia attempted to sign the 6'10 forward to a one-year mid-level exception. That didn't last very long according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move doesn't come as a huge surprise. The deal with Philadelphia would have been worth about $4.4 million for the one season and opportunities would have been limited on the roster that the 76ers have built. Bjelica will have the opportunity to make more money in Europe and be more of a star overseas.

Bjelica represented and received a silver medal in Spain in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, and Poland in the 2009 Eurobasket. He won a gold medal in the 2009 Universiade as a member of Belgrade.

