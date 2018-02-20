Former Mayor Rick Knobe Endorses Jolene Loetscher For Mayor

The race for Sioux Falls mayor has its first official endorsement. Former Mayor and KSOO Talk Show Host Rick Knobe has come out in support of Jolene Loetscher and her bid to become Sioux Falls' next mayor.

Having been elected the youngest mayor ever in the history of Sioux Falls at the age of 27, and having served for 10 years, from 1974 through 1984, Knobe says he knows what it takes to lead a city like Sioux Falls.

[ Video with Rick Knobe ]

[ Audio with Rick Knobe ]

"I want our next mayor to lift us up, provide real opportunities and to be transparent with our money. Jolene's leadership skills are well known to legislators in Pierre. Her personal story of success after suffering abuse is uplifting. And she is not afraid to take on complex and controversial issues. Jolene Loetscher is the right person for the job. She is a person of substance. She is getting my vote.”

Loetscher says she's honored to have Knobe's support.

[ Audio with Jolene Loetscher ]

“I’m honored to have Rick’s support as we move Sioux Falls, our City of Opportunity, forward to the future. Rick, and so many others, believe in tomorrow and what’s possible with our plan for progress."

The Sioux Falls election is scheduled for Tuesday April 10.

