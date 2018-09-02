The Paxton Lynch experiment in Denver has come to an end as the Broncos have released the former first-round pick.

Lynch had minimal opportunities in Denver to really grab the reigns on the starting job mainly because the organization wasn't confident in him through practice to even give him the shot to become the starter.

John Elway fell in love with Lynch during the draft process and selected him 26th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Shortly after Lynch was released, the Denver Broncos claimed quarterback Kevin Hogan off wagers.

I think it speaks volumes to where Lynch may be at from a developmental standpoint considering Kevin Hogan has a roster spot while he does not.

The Broncos starting QB is Case Keenum and is backed up by Hogan and Chad Kelly.

