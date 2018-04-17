Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at 92

According to a tweet from spokesman Jim McGrath, former first lady Barbara Bush has died. She was 92.

The spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush released a statement Tuesday evening about her passing.

According to CBS , Barbara Bush may have "kept a lower profile" in recent years, but she and the former president continued to be active members of the Kennebunkport, Maine, community, where they spent summers. The Maine Medical Center's children's hospital is also named after her.

"Standing beside her husband, Mrs. Bush epitomized the can-do spirit of America’s 'Greatest Generation' serving as a tireless advocate for universal literacy, children’s health, and other important causes," the University of New England stated in a press release.