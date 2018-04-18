Former Day Care Worker Pleads Not Guilty to Child Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman accused of physically abusing children at the Sioux Falls day care where she worked has pleaded not guilty to 28 counts of child abuse.

Authorities allege 31-year-old Teresa Gallagher and another female employee at Little Blessings Learning Center were caught on surveillance video slamming children to the ground, yanking them by their arms and stomping on them.

The other worker has not yet entered a plea. She's to appear in court next month. Both women were fired from their jobs.

Police say none of the children required medical care, but some complained of back pain or headaches.

