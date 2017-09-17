Former Augie Standout C.J. Ham Scores Touchdown for Minnesota Vikings on His First NFL Carry

The Minnesota Vikings scored one touchdown on Sunday and it was with the legs of C.J. Ham.

The former Augustana University star was seeing action in his second NFL game and scored his first touchdown on his first regular season NFL carry.

His story as a undrafted free agent continues to be amazing and adding to that story was the touchdown he scored today.

The play wouldn't of happened if there wasn't a reversal of the play prior as it was determined that Dalvin Cook was just short of the goal line on his run. The next play the ball was giving to Ham inside the one yard line and he got the ball in the endzone.

That was the first NFL touchdown for a Augustana Viking player since Les Josephson did in 1974.

As great of a day as it was individually for C.J. Ham, the Vikings ended up losing to the Steelers 26-9.