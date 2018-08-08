Foreigner not only brought back many of their original band members, including singer Lou Gramm and founding member Mick Jones, when they played Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota over the weekend, they also brought out the Stevens High School Singers Choir from nearby Rapid City to back Gramm and current singer Kelly Hansen on "I Want to Know What Love Is."

After co-founding the band in 1976, Mick Jones and Lou Gramm joined current frontman Kelly Hansen for a few numbers before welcoming the rest of the original crew including Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, Dennis Elliot, and Rick Wills.

The original lineup got their shot in the spotlight as Kelly and the rest of the current Foreigner took backstage breaks giving us fans who purchased their very first album a little nostalgic love including, "Feels Like the First Time."

It will go down as one of the Chip's most memorable moments - and a heck of a night for a local choir.

